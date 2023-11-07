9 Best Traditional Blouse Designs For This Festive Season
07 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The color combination of pink and green is looking beautiful in itself, and the embellished sleeves adds the charm to the whole look.
The winter season calls for velvet clothes and this blouse with simple yet elegant ruffle detailing on the shoulder looks stunning.
These types of bell sleeves are so much in trend these days and look so beautiful in any color.
Minimal looking saree and sequin blouse is a way to go if you wanna wear something light and attractive.
This blouse with multiple hues is a lovely way to break up the monotony of the same color.
A plunging neckline blouse is a classic and this hot pink color is literally screaming festive and wedding vibes.
These kind of threadwork blouses look very rich and royal.
