9 Tripti Dimri Approved Trendy Jhumkas to Add in 2024 Desi Collection
23 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Animal actress Tripti Dimri has a stealworthy jewellery collection and here are some her best jhumka looks!
A traditional peacock shaped gold jhumka also amps up a traditional attire.
Tripti's character from Bulbul sure had a great jhumka collection to steal from. This full ear earring is a good wedding pick.
Gold plated temple designs is the latest trend for all desi outfits and Tripti shows how!
A layered gold plated jhumka is the ideal choice for a wedding season saree choices.
This chandbali kind of look with pearls is a statement piece everyone must have. This is an evergreen choice for every fit!
While we can't take eyes off Tripti in pearl, this silver-pearl jhumka just amplified the elegance.
Tripti Dimri's big oxidised jhumka with unique shape complements her heavy dark suit look.
Stylish long silver jhumkas never go out of style for adding oomph to that shimmer look.
Tripti Dimri paired her suit with hanging silver jhumkas with green stone because contrast is always in style.
