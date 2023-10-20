Enjoy different types of sweet dishes made up of coconut.

20 Oct, 2023

Anshul Rani

Coconut and peanut butter cups are easy to make and are healthy to eat. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Relish the coconut sweet with the coconut chia seeds pudding. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Coconut cream pie is so fluffy, tasty, and easy-to-make. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Try coconut dates and ladoos this winter. It is easy to make and tasty to eat. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Coconut basundi is a classic dessert made up of milk, roasted coconut and cardamom powder. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Enjoy tasty coconut balls during winter. (Photo:@Pinterest)

You can also fulfil your dessert craving with coconut sesame bars. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Coconut banana cream pie has a pinch of coconut, cream and chocolate. (Photo:@Pinterest)

