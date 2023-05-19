9 UNESCO Recognised Unique Foods One Must Try
19 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
It enlists unique food in its Intangible Culture Heritage list every year
Belgian Beer: This unique Belgian brews made to the list in 2016
Baguette: Oblong French dish which is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
Kimchi:A traditional Korean dish that is gaining traction. It is fermented vegetables now available at almost every Asian cuisine
Couscous: An intricate dish cooked with much details has cereal, vegetables and more
Neapolitan Pizza: Iconic slice from Italy, soft dough with marinara sauce and other toppings. It has a unique style of preparation.
Harissa Sauce: It is a spicy and fiery seasoning or pastes made by processing peppers. The process of making it is quite similar to our Indian achaar
Lavash: The simple bread has but two ingredients and also forms a vital part of ceremonies such as weddings and birthdays.
Arabic Coffee: Arabic coffee beans are roasted, ground to a powder in mortar and pestle and then heated on the ground with fire in a copper vessel.
Chinese Tea: An heritage old tradition, it has different ways it is harvested and brewed and serves health benefits too.
