9 Unhealthy Foods That Are Surprisingly Healthy
Air-popped popcorn is a great source of fiber and is low in calories, making it a satisfying snack.
Potatoes contain vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and potassium. They may provide health benefits, depending on how they are prepared.
The added unhealthy sugar, creams can make coffee a unhealthy option. A black coffee instead is healthy but if consumed in limit
Making homemade pizza allows you to control the ingredients and use healthier options like whole weat crust, low-fat cheese, veggies or toppings
It’s important to choose chips that don’t contain added sugar, less spices and oil.
White rice is low in fiber, fat, and calories, and can be paired with fiber-rich foods to boost a meal’s nutritional profile.
Homemade salsa is a great option since it usually contains no added sugar
Eggs are actually high in nutrients and can even raise the good type of cholesterol, HDL, which is beneficial for the body.
Bread contains carbohydrates, but like all carbs, they can be part of a healthy diet
