9 Unique Hindu Names For Boys
13 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Aniruddha- In Sanskrit, this name means ‘unrestrained’
Madhusudan- The name was given to ‘Lord Krishna’ as he destroyed the demon Madhu.
Harikrishna- The name in itself tells the meaning, it is used to call ‘Lord Krishna’
Jagannath- A very spiritual name, It is given to ‘The lord of the Universe.’
Prabhakar Shayin- In Sanskrit, this name is given to the one who destroys darkness.
Rishikesh- The name means ‘Lord Vishnu’ in sanskrit.
Ranganatha- A unique name, it was originated in sanskrit and is used to call ‘Lord Ranganatha’
Giridharan- A different form of ‘Lord Krishna’ who lifted the Govardhan Hill
Vidyacharan- This name has a very meaningful definition as it is used for someone who is absorbed in knowledge.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Juhi Chawla's Iconic 90s Outfits That Are Perfect For 2023!