9 Vastu Tips for a Harmonious Home
18 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Wind chimes can be placed near the entrance or in windows to attract positive energy and dispel negative energy
Place crystal balls in areas where you want to improve energy flow and mental clarity
Broken mirrors, clocks, and other objects are believed to attract negativity
Use camphor to purify the air and eliminate negative energy in your home
To attract good luck and abundance, hang a horseshoe above the entrance with the open end facing upwards
Mirrors should not be placed opposite the main door or in front of the bed because they can disrupt energy flow
Keep an aquarium in your home's northeast corner to promote wealth and prosperity
To rid your home of negative energy, add a handful of sea salt to your cleaning water
To create a welcoming and inviting atmosphere, make sure your entrance is well-lit
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sonam Kapoor is The OG Fashion Queen in Classic Saree Style Gown