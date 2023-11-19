9 Vastu Tips for a Harmonious Home

18 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Wind chimes can be placed near the entrance or in windows to attract positive energy and dispel negative energy

Place crystal balls in areas where you want to improve energy flow and mental clarity

Broken mirrors, clocks, and other objects are believed to attract negativity

Use camphor to purify the air and eliminate negative energy in your home

To attract good luck and abundance, hang a horseshoe above the entrance with the open end facing upwards

Mirrors should not be placed opposite the main door or in front of the bed because they can disrupt energy flow

Keep an aquarium in your home's northeast corner to promote wealth and prosperity

To rid your home of negative energy, add a handful of sea salt to your cleaning water

To create a welcoming and inviting atmosphere, make sure your entrance is well-lit

