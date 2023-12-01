9 Winter sweaters inspired by Bollywood actresses
01 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ananya Panday’s cold shoulder sweater is a perfect option for sunny days in winter.
On a cold winter evening, an aqua-blue sweater worn by Deepika Padukone can be your best friend.
A turtle neck sweater is a must-have, Priyanka looks cosy in her oversized ivory knitwear.
Looking for dressy knitwear? Kriti Sanon’s poppy orange sweater is your way to go.
Add some uniqueness to your closet by opting for two coloured sweaters just like Khushi Kapoor.
Katrina Kaif looks super cute in his tie-dye blue hoody paired with matching jeans.
Alia Bhatt gives quirky vibes in this vibrant crop sweater featuring various colours.
Anushka Sharma picked a basic white and red hoody for a sunny afternoon stroll.
This beige knitwear looks amazing on Janhvi Kapoor and is a safe option to style in winter.
