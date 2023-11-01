9 Winter Wedding Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs
01 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
This kind of full-sleeve lehenga looks gorgeous in winter as well as at summer weddings.
Ditch the old colours and try light shades like pink to elevate your style game.
A saree is a must for any Indian wedding. Wear your saree with long sleeves and try to mix and match.
Glam up in floor-length gowns to if you want to wear something western style at a wedding.
Say a hearty "yes" to Shararas at this winter wedding. You can stay cosy in them because they are very comfy and not too exposed.
Anarkali suits are one attire that will never go out of style. They appear stunning and sophisticated.
Anything in velvet will make you look rich and royal. Winters are perfect for wearing a velvet outfit.
