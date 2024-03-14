Aamir Khan's 7 Fitness Secrets That Keep Him Young and Healthy
14 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Aamir Khan is known to be ' Mr. Perfectionist' and goes to great lengths to get in his characters.
From Dangal, Dhoom 3, to Laal Singh Chaddha, we have seen him undergo significant transformations.
Aamir Khan has also been appreciated to keep himself fit and young. Let us at some of his fitness tips to take inspiration from.
A bowlful of fruits is an important part of Aamir Khan's fitness diet.
For Dangal, Aamir revealed that he used to work out for 7-8 hours.
In one his interviews, the Laal Singh Chadha actor said that it is important to set daily realistic goals.
Aamir Khan suggests that one should to have strong will power and avoid food temptations. Instead have a glass of water.
Aamir Khan emphasises on portion control as one of the important aspects of a healthy diet.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt Has Summer on Her Speed Dial in a Muted Green Top & Pants