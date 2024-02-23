Adah Sharma's 8 Ethnic Looks That Left Us Captivated
23 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Adah Sharma presents a striking and beautiful look in a red-on-red lehenga choli, paired with a sheer dupatta and embellished jutti.
Adah Sharma presents a fresh, youthful look with a green ensemble detailed with floral accents, paired with an ornate maang tika, capturing a modern twist on traditional wear.
Adah Sharma looks poised in a soft pink, floral-embellished gown, channeling a classic and romantic aura.
Adah Sharma dons a pastel green lehenga with floral embroidery, paired with a sheer dupatta, exuding grace and elegance.
Adah Sharma is captured in a whimsical pose wearing a vibrant yellow and purple ethnic ensemble, featuring detailed print work and a flowing dupatta, giving off a playful yet traditional vibe.
Adah Sharma showcases a regal and ethereal appearance in a mauve two-piece set, richly decorated with floral print and accessorised with traditional jewellery and a beige embellished dupatta, reflecting a blend of modern and classic styles.
Adah Sharma looks radiant in a light pink Anarkali suit set, adorned with intricate embroidery and complemented with statement pearl jewellery.
In a floral pink and yellow lehenga choli, Adah Sharma carries the essence of Indian tradition with a modern twist, balancing bright colors with playful patterns.
