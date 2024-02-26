Aditi Bhatia’s 8 Ethnic Looks For Every Modern Bridesmaid

26 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Aditi Bhatia's look is effortlessly graceful in a lilac saree with delicate sequin work, showcasing a blend of traditional elegance and a soft, romantic palette.

Aditi Bhatia looks regal in a red traditional lehenga with intricate embroidery, complemented by her poised elegance and a charming headpiece.

Aditi Bhatia exudes a soft and elegant aura in a blush pink salwar suit with delicate golden embroidery, embodying grace and femininity.

Aditi Bhatia captivates in a classic black saree with a modern twist, the pleated detail adding depth and sophistication to her evening look.

In a vibrant teal lehenga choli with exquisite floral embroidery, Aditi Bhatia's look is a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary style.

Aditi Bhatia looks effortlessly chic in a light blue saree with elegant silver patterns, pairing traditional grace with a touch of modern simplicity.

⁠Aditi Bhatia looks enchanting in a mint green lehenga, adorned with intricate and colourful embroidery, perfect for a festive celebration.

Aditi Bhatia looks enchanting in an elaborate off-white lehenga with intricate pastel embroidery, radiating a royal and ethereal charm.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Malaika Arora-Inspired Bodycon Dresses For A Stunning Cocktail Look

 Find Out More