Aditi Bhatia’s 8 Ethnic Looks For Every Modern Bridesmaid
26 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Aditi Bhatia's look is effortlessly graceful in a lilac saree with delicate sequin work, showcasing a blend of traditional elegance and a soft, romantic palette.
Aditi Bhatia looks regal in a red traditional lehenga with intricate embroidery, complemented by her poised elegance and a charming headpiece.
Aditi Bhatia exudes a soft and elegant aura in a blush pink salwar suit with delicate golden embroidery, embodying grace and femininity.
Aditi Bhatia captivates in a classic black saree with a modern twist, the pleated detail adding depth and sophistication to her evening look.
In a vibrant teal lehenga choli with exquisite floral embroidery, Aditi Bhatia's look is a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary style.
Aditi Bhatia looks effortlessly chic in a light blue saree with elegant silver patterns, pairing traditional grace with a touch of modern simplicity.
Aditi Bhatia looks enchanting in a mint green lehenga, adorned with intricate and colourful embroidery, perfect for a festive celebration.
Aditi Bhatia looks enchanting in an elaborate off-white lehenga with intricate pastel embroidery, radiating a royal and ethereal charm.
