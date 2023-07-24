AI Answers Top 10 Tips For Successful Weight Loss
Regular exercise is vital for both physical and mental health. Increasing the frequency can lead to successful weight loss.
Eating too much of any food, even low-calorie vegetables, can result in weight gain
Many people benefit from mindful eating, which involves being fully aware of why, how, when, where, and what they eat.
Include good amount of protein in your. Protein helps build muscles and keeps you full throughout the day
Eliminate sugar from your diet completely.
Studies have shown that simply eating more fiber-rich foods may help you lose weight
Take 8-9 hours of sleep daily if you wanna lose those extra inches
Say no to fried, high calorie food if you want to lose those extra inches
Drink 7-8 glasses of water daily to promote weight loss
