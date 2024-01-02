AI Imagines Lord Ram Temple On Moon; Check Viral Images

02 Jan, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Ayodhya is considered a sacred place as it is the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the temple on January 22

A new Hindu temple at Ram Janm Bhumi is being built, and it is set to open on January 24, 2024.

The temple has been at the center of a religious and political dispute in India.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a Hindu temple located in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India.

