AIDS Day 2023: 7 Common Myths That People Need to Unlearn
Myth: Birth control prevents the spread of HIV. Fact: Most birth control methods such as oral contraceptives and IUDs prevent only pregnancy, not HIV.
Myth: If both partners are HIV-positive, there’s no need for condoms Fact: People who are living with HIV can still be at risk for other STIs
Myth: You have to avoid exercise if you have HIV. It's false! Exercise is beneficial to protect both physical and mental health.
Myth: Treating HIV will require taking a lot of pills every day. Now most people start on HIV treatment only take 1 to 2 pills daily.
Myth: HIV can't be cured. Fact: With proper treatment, people diagnosed with HIV can live a normal life.
Myth: HIV is transmitted via touch Fact: The virus can only be transmitted if the skin has ulcerations or abrasions.
Myth: Eating with HIV-infected people transmits disease
Fact: The virus can't be passed through these activities even if the person preparing the food is HIV-positive.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Winter Sweaters Inspired by Bollywood actresses