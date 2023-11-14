Air Pollution: 8 Tips to Protect Your Skin From Toxic Particles
Toxic pollutants in the air not only affect the lungs but can also can damage our skin.
It is important to nurture and nourish the skin amid rising pollution.
Cleanse your skin regularly to remove pollutants that may settle on the skin from throughout the day.
Use skincare products that contain antioxidants that help to neutralise free radicals.
Apply a moisturiser on your skin that helps to prevent pollutants.
You can use sunscreen to shield your skin from UV rays.
Remember not to overuse makeup because it will cause skin irritation.
Keeping your skin hydrated is one of the most essential steps. It helps to safeguard your skin from air pollution.
Consume a well-balanced diet that includes fruits, nuts and vegetables. It can support your skin from the inside.
Scrub your face for 10 seconds regularly to heal and recover from the ill effects of pollution.
