Aishwarya Rai's 6 Lessons for New Moms
04 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Aishwarya always prioritizes her daughter Aradhya
Aishwarya understands that every mother is unique and that there is no right or wrong way to parent
Aishwarya is proud of her post-baby body and encourages other moms to do the same
Aishwarya follows a healthy diet, exercises regularly, and gets enough sleep
Aishwarya has a strong network of family and friends who assist her in caring for Aradhya
Aishwarya has successfully continued her acting career after becoming a mother
