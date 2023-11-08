Alaya F looked beyond classy in an embellished all-ivory ethnic affair
Alaya F made a sexy style statement at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Part 2023
We're totally in love with Alaya F's breathtaking ensemble
Alaya F teamed her embellished lehenga with a sexy bralette and ruffled dupatta
To complete her ensemble, the U-Turn actress opted for matching heels
For accessories, Alaya F chose traditional dangling earrings and diamond-crusted rings.
Alaya F's perfect makeup look truly radiated glamour and beauty
What are your thoughts on Alaya F's traditional look?
