Alaya F Kicks Off Diwali Festivities in Sequin Saree

06 Nov, 2023

Tanya Garg

Alaya F made heads turn with her festive look for the Manish Malhotra-hosted Diwali bash.

Alaya F paired her yellow saree with a plunging deep-neckline blouse.

Alaya F's hot sleeveless blouse came in shades of yellow and white.

Alaya F flaunted her svelte curves in six yards of elegance.

Alaya F accessorised with a chic bracelet and a pair of earrings.

Alaya F exuded an unreal glow with on-point highlighter, mascara-laden eyelashes, contouring on cheeks and pink lip shade.

Alaya F's latest photos in a sequin saree make us wonder if she's our next desi girl!

Alaya F's photos in yellow-coloured sequin saree have our hearts.

