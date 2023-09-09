Alaya F Looks Like a Greek Goddess in White
Alaya F left the internet gasping for air in a white bodycon gown.
Alaya F flaunts her hourglass figure in a white thigh-high slit dress.
Alaya F took away our breath in a white coloured satin gown for an event last night.
Alaya F impressed the fashion critics with her goddess avatar in a white ensemble.
Alaya F's strapless gown with corset details was the showstopper at the GQ award show.
Alaya F's white gown came with folded detail below the waist.
Alaya F looked unreal with those curly hair extensions on a white dress.
Alaya F accessorised her look with a sleek diamond necklace and earrings.
Alaya F made quite the statement in shimmery silver heels.
