Alaya F Looks Like a Greek Goddess in White

09 Sep, 2023

Tanya Garg

Alaya F left the internet gasping for air in a white bodycon gown.

Alaya F flaunts her hourglass figure in a white thigh-high slit dress.

Alaya F took away our breath in a white coloured satin gown for an event last night.

Alaya F impressed the fashion critics with her goddess avatar in a white ensemble.

Alaya F's strapless gown with corset details was the showstopper at the GQ award show.

Alaya F's white gown came with folded detail below the waist.

Alaya F looked unreal with those curly hair extensions on a white dress.

Alaya F accessorised her look with a sleek diamond necklace and earrings.

Alaya F made quite the statement in shimmery silver heels.

