Alaya F in Hot Bodycon Dress

Alaya F gets clicked in a casual nude bodycon dress.

19 Dec, 2022

Vineeta Kumar

Alaya F in Figure-Hugging Nude Dress

Alaya F flaunts her perfectly toned figure in a nude body-hugging dress.

19 Dec, 2022

Alaya F in Nude Dress With Matching Sandals

Alaya F keeps her look simple and let that dress takes the centrestage in her appearance.

19 Dec, 2022

Alaya F Goes Bold in Super Tight Dress

Alaya F does full justice to her bandeau dress that ends right below the knees.

19 Dec, 2022

Alaya F in Strappy Nude Dress

Alaya F makes heads turn in her pretty nude dress with beige undertones.

19 Dec, 2022

Alaya F Teases The Paps

Alaya F poses for the paps and also teases them during a photo-call in her bodycon dress.

19 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nora Fatehi Rocks Bold Black Onesie, Slays at FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony

 Find Out More