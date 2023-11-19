Alaya F Poses Like a Girl Boss in Monochromatic Fit With a Cute Surprise!
19 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Alaya F is the latest girl boss in town we adore!
Alaya F is just looking like a wow with her girl boss vibes and subtle make up.
Alaya F donned a formal black flared pant with white offshoulder top.
Alaya never misses a chance to get her fans swoon over her fashion sense!
Alaya F posed with the the ' cutest little photobomber' as she calls it and we cannot stop adoring the white cute munchkin!
Alaya completed her fit with nude makeup and minimal aesthetics and aced it like a true queen.
