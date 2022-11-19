Alaya F Sets Hearts Ablaze

Alaya dressed in a stunning thigh-slit gown

19 Nov, 2022

Onam Gupta

Alaya F looks mesmerizing

Alaya F shines bright in all black gown featuring thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

19 Nov, 2022

Alaya F looks bombshell

Alaya accessorised the ensemble with black strappy pumps, silver rings, tear-drop earrings, and a choker neckpiece.

19 Nov, 2022

Alaya F in a sleeveless black gown

Alaya F glammed up the ensemble with centre-parted open wavy tresses and subtle makeup look

19 Nov, 2022

Alaya F's Moments in Marrakech

Alaya F is currently in Marrakech, Morocco, where she attended the world premiere of her film, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat

19 Nov, 2022

