Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor: Trip Down The Memory Lane
10 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Alia claimed to have had a crush on Ranbir since she was eleven years old. She reportedly fell in love with the actor during her audition for "Black."
In May 2018, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out together for the first time at Sonam Kapoor's wedding with their glitzy look.
Soon after making a glamorous appearance, Ranbir Kapoor told a magazine that they were dating.
Alia Bhatt used the most provocative language when discussing her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor saying, "It's not a relationship." It's companionship.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were accepting awards at the 64th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2019 when they announced their love for one another.
The powerful couple tied the knot on 14 April 2022.
Alia and Ranbir were blessed with a daughter in November 2022 and named the little angel ‘Raha.’
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sonam Kapoor Looks Royal With Her 'Everyday Phenomenal' Anand Ahuja