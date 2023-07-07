Alia Bhatt effortlessly nails the chic blazer with classy pants

07 Jul, 2023

Onam Gupta

Alia Bhatt struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Alia Bhatt is an epitome of class and elegance in latest set of pics

Alia Bhatt turns goofy while clicking pics in dazzling black ensemble

For hairdo, Alia Bhatt opted for stylish braid that matched her look perfectly

Fans call Alia the 'Prettiest Mumma' in latest set of pics

Alia Bhatt exudes boss-lady vibes in chic blazer and matching pants

Alia Bhatt complemented her look with dainty gold earrings and statement rings

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Yoga Asanas to Do Post Dinner For Restful Sleep

 Find Out More