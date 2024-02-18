Alia Bhatt is a beauty to behold in stunning black Sabyasachi saree
Alia Bhatt exuded desi elegance in black Sabyasachi Saree, enhanced with pearl accessories and a pop of red lip shade.
Alia Bhatt attended a special screening of her upcoming web series Poacher in London.
Alia Bhatt played muse to ace fashion designer Sabyasachi
Clad in a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree, Alia chose a black velvet traditional drape, teaming it with a signature sleeveless blouse.
Alia ditched her signature nude lip shade and went with a fiery red lip colour.
To round off, Alia tied her hair in a low bun that complemented her look perfectly
Alia Bhatt paired her Sabyasachi ensemble with a stacked pearl choker and matching earrings.
