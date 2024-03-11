Alia Bhatt exuded high dose of elegance in traditional avatar
Last Night, Alia Bhatt attended awards night in Mumbai and we can't stop drooling at her pictures.
Alia Bhatt, like always, stole the show with her elegant appearance
Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous as ever in a stunning velvet bottle-green saree
Alia Bhatt paired her velvet saree with a sequined sleeveless blouse
Alia Bhatt is a beauty to behold in ethnic
For glam picks, Alia Bhatt chose smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips and glowing skin
Alia Bhatt minimally accessorised her look with diamond earrings
