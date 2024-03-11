Alia Bhatt exuded high dose of elegance in traditional avatar

11 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

Last Night, Alia Bhatt attended awards night in Mumbai and we can't stop drooling at her pictures.

Alia Bhatt, like always, stole the show with her elegant appearance

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous as ever in a stunning velvet bottle-green saree

Alia Bhatt paired her velvet saree with a sequined sleeveless blouse

Alia Bhatt is a beauty to behold in ethnic

For glam picks, Alia Bhatt chose smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips and glowing skin

Alia Bhatt minimally accessorised her look with diamond earrings

