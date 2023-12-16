Alia Bhatt Glows Beautifully Like Sun in Ladoo Peela Saree
Alia Bhatt shines brighter than the sun in a custom-made yellow bagh saree for BFF's special day.
Alia Bhatt's bagh saree featured an aviary pattern with house sparrows, cranes and fawns, along with banana leaves and blooming flowers.
Alia Bhatt flaunted her glass-like skin in beautiful yellow attire. Her make-up artist perfectly did her bronze electrum eyes and glossy lips.
Alia Bhatt looked like a vision to sore eyes with her mesmerising hairdo.
Alia Bhatt's beaded hair was tied neatly with a yellow ribbon for her stunning saree look.
Alia Bhatt's yellow bagh organza saree costs Rs 2,50,000 from Avila's Aamod collection.
Alia Bhatt made heads turn with her stunning choker piece and statement studs.
