Alia Bhatt exuded high dose of elegance as she attended the Gucci Ancora during Milan Fashion Week
Alia Bhatt dropped a series of pictures on Instagram, donning a neon top paired with bell-bottom jeans.
Alia Bhatt chose a minimal yet elegant outfit to attend the Spring/Summer 2024 show.
Alia Bhatt's crop top featured a collard neckline, shimmery design, half-length sleeves, plunging neckline and a form-fitting silhouette.
Alia Bhatt styled the crop top with light-coloured denim featuring flared-length hem
For glam picks, Alia went with blushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, nude lip shade, sharp contour and mascara filled with lashes.
Alia Bhatt impressed fashion enthusiasts with her striking piece of Gucci ensemble
Alia Bhatt accessorised the ensemble with gold jewellery, including hoop earrings, a stylish bracelet and black shades.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Baby Girl Names Inspired By River Ganga