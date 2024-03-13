Alia Bhatt fashion-forward choices have always left fans awestruck

13 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

Recently, Alia Bhatt attended an event and chose to opt for a stunning off-shoulder muted green top

Alia Bhatt paired her fluffy green top with black pants

Alia Bhatt struck some stunning poses for the Instagram photoshoot

Keeping it minimal and chic, Alia Bhatt accessorised her look with statement earrings

Alia Bhatt nailed the beauty department as she opted for minimal glam and open hairdo

Alia Bhatt's muted green off-shoulder top is right for the season

