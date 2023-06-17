Alia Bhatt is a Jet-Lagged Barbie in a Hot Pink Ensemble
Alia Bhatt shared the goofiest pictures from São Paulo in Brazil, where she will attend Netflix Tudum event.
Alia Bhatt drops the viral pictures from the country today and it shows her hopping on the latest viral fashion trend badwagon-Barbiecore.
While sharing pictures on gram, Alia Bhatt captioned her post ''This barbie is jet lagged''
Alia Bhatt struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Alia Bhatt's pink outfit features a plunging strapless bralette, an oversized coat and a high-rise waist skirt
Alia Bhatt accessorised the outfit with shimmery diamond earrings, statement rings and black strappy high heels.
With subtle glam and middle-parted messy bun, Alia Bhatt completed her outfit beautifully
