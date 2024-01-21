Alia Bhatt Looks 10/10 in Ajrakh Saree And Statement Jhumkas
Alia Bhatt stole hearts in her stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla custom-made saree.
Rhea Kapoor styled Alia Bhatt for the Joy Awards 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Alia Bhatt makes the internet crush over her latest saree look from Saudi Arabia.
Alia Bhatt's saree featured ajrakh print in stunning shades of red, blue and black.
Alia Bhatt's royal saree came with intricate gold sequin embroidery.
Alia Bhatt chose an ajrakh printed tube top for her gorgeous ajrakh saree instead of a blouse.
Alia Bhatt's saree came with a floor-sweeping ajrakh trail flowing down her shoulder.
Alia Bhatt accentuated her royal look with golden drop statement earrings.
