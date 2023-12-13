Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani: Fashion Trendsetters of 2023
13 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
This year is about to end and it is safe to say that our favourite Bollywood celebs were spotted in fantastic outfits
Here are some Bollywood celebs who were the fashion trendsetters in 2023
Parachute pants have taken over the internet and Tamannaah Bhatia slays in a white corset top and beige pants.
Kiara Advani hops on the trend by pairing her white coloured t-shirt dress with a ruffle skirt to amp up her fashion game.
Blue is the colour of the year and Sonam Kapoor nailed the red carpet look in this magnificent blue off-shoulder gown.
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra donned a beautiful white sequin gown that screams today's fashion.
Esha Gupta looked magnificent in this trendy yellow pastel dress featuring blue and white detailing.
Fashion queen Khushi Kapoor wore this dreamy white and yellow sheer saree that gives a modern and chic look.
Alia Bhatt opted for a trendy peplum gown in a lush green colour that gives the illusion of a skirt and top.
