Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani: Jewellery Collection Of Bollywood Brides
25 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kiara chose a contrasting green neckpiece set that featured natural diamonds and Zambian emeralds. The actress completed the look with matching earrings and diamond mang tika.
Donned in royalty, Parineeti Chopra opted for a multi-tiered necklace featuring Russian and Zambian emeralds. Her mang tika was also made with uncut diamonds.
The Bollywood queen was dripping in gold on her wedding day by wearing a choker neckpiece made with uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls.
An epitome of grace, Katrina Kaif opted for a gorgeous neckpiece featuring diamonds set in gold hand-strung pearls.
Getting in all traditional vibes, Deepika went for an extravagant jadau choker and a massive mang tika. The actress also wore multiple rings and bangles.
Anushka Sharma dazzled in a choker neckpiece in jadau featuring pink pearls and spinel. The actress wore matha patti, layered necklaces and jhumkas designed by Sabyasachi.
