Alia Bhatt To Sonam Bajwa: 8 Celeb-Approved Sharara Sets You Should Add To Your Wedding Wardrobe
15 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Shehnaaz Gill looks regal in a deep pink sharara set, adorned with intricate golden embroidery, exuding a traditional and elegant charm.
Clad in a vibrant, lime green sharara with delicate floral lace, Mrunal Thakur gives off a fresh and graceful look.
Karisma Kapoor in a sophisticated, red sharara with a modern peplum top and sheer detailed pants, blends contemporary with classic.
Sargun Mehta in a rich, red sharara with exquisite gold detailing, paired with a light green dupatta, portrays opulence and tradition.
Kiara Advani in a dazzling, golden yellow sharara with elaborate sequin work, offers a look of glamour and festivity with the indo-western look.
Sonam Bajwa dons a bright pink sharara with white botanical patterns, presenting a playful and youthful style.
Alia Bhatt in a breezy, white-tiered sharara with playful tassel details, creates a casual yet chic look.
Rakul Preet in a bold, red, and white floral sharara with a striking striped pattern blouse, combines vivacity with a touch of modernity.
