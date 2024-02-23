Alia Bhatt to Tripti Dimri: Top 7 Dupatta Turned Cape Designs Aced by Celebs
23 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in a metallic grey gown with a plunging neckline and a sheer, embellished cape that adds a touch of sophistication.
Adorned in a vibrant lehenga with intricate floral embroidery, Karisma Kapoor complements her look with a light, embellished cape, marrying traditional and contemporary styles.
Deepika Padukone exudes regal charm in a golden sequined gown with a deep V-neckline, paired with a long cape that cascades gracefully, creating an aura of old-world elegance.
Ankita Lokhande smiles radiantly in a white ensemble, the sheer cape with delicate embroidery adding a layer of ethereal beauty to her chic look.
Donning a breathtaking gown with a feathered pattern, Bhumi Pednekar presents a modern take on glamour with a translucent cape that is both striking and elegant.
Captivating in a pristine white lehenga with intricate beading, Tripti Dimri adds a dramatic flair with a flowing cape, creating an enchanting silhouette of modern elegance.
Alia Bhatt is a vision in a golden gown, featuring a bold pattern and a matching cape that trails behind, exemplifying a blend of luxury and drama.
