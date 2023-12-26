Alia Bhatt's 7 Red Ethnic Looks For Winter Wedding Inspo
26 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Alia Bhatt served an envy-worthy look in this statement scarlet saree featuring intricate floral embroidery that lent her look a romantic touch.
For the royal appearance, Alia Bhatt chose a Bandhini lehenga skirt, which she paired with an off-shoulder top blouse by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Alia Bhatt graced her fans in a regal red sharara set featuring a short kurta and velvet sharara.
Alia Bhatt stole the limelight in a cherry red lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Alia Bhatt gave major bride goals in this beautiful red velvet lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Alia Bhatt made a style statement in a red velvet ensemble that bored floral patterns and golden zari patchwork featured on the kurta.
Alia Bhatt’s intent was clearly to dress to impress and with that in mind, we think a red saree is the perfect attire to stand out in the crowd.
