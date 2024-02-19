Alia Bhatt's 7 Stunning Black Ensembles
19 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The queen of fashion statements, Alia Bhatt dons a black gown that showcases ruffle 3d work on it.
Alia Bhatt looks beyond beautiful in a black velvet saree styled with a pearl beaded necklace and black matching earrings.
Alia Bhatt enchants her fans in a black short bodycon dress that features a unique neckline.
Alia Bhatt embraces her Indian charm in a black sharara set and a black floral dupatta.
Alia Bhatt takes the ethnic route in a black lehenga that features a midriff-baring choli, an embroidered skirt and a dupatta.
Alia Bhatt looks drop dead gorgeous in a shimmer black mermaid gown.
