Alia Bhatt's 7 Stunning Black Ensembles

19 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

The queen of fashion statements, Alia Bhatt dons a black gown that showcases ruffle 3d work on it.

Alia Bhatt looks beyond beautiful in a black velvet saree styled with a pearl beaded necklace and black matching earrings.

Alia Bhatt enchants her fans in a black short bodycon dress that features a unique neckline.

Alia Bhatt embraces her Indian charm in a black sharara set and a black floral dupatta.

Alia Bhatt takes the ethnic route in a black lehenga that features a midriff-baring choli, an embroidered skirt and a dupatta.

Alia Bhatt looks drop dead gorgeous in a shimmer black mermaid gown.

