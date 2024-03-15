Alia Bhatt's 9 Fitness Lessons to Be That Young and Glowing
15 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Alia Bhatt turns 31 this year but she has maintained her fitness, diet, post partum health like a pro and something to look upto.
Dedication and consistency is the key to maintain health. From weight training to yoga, here is what Alia does to have that young and glowing self.
Alia Bhatt's weight training gives inspiration to focus on builidng stronger bones, muscles and lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases etc.
Alia Bhatt always encourages to practise yoga regularly as it helps to maintain calm, build strength and flexibility.
Like alia Bhatt, doing yoga asanas for atleast 15-20 minutes regulary may also reduce risk of ailments and make your lifestyle little more fit and fresh.
Alia Bhatt enjoys healthy beetroot drink that aids with weight loss, BP, cholesterol, and boost heart health.
Alia Bhatt believes to 'not do anything that the gut says not to.' Listening to body is important.
Alia Bhatt mainatined her health post-partum and posted how she started with basic walking, breathing to get her balance back.
Alia Bhatt shows what it looks like to enjoy a cardio regime that boosts body strength, elevates heart health and burns calories faster.
At the end its all about being consistent, dedicated and loyal to your diet and workout and Alia Bhatt stands as true and gracious inspiration.
