Alia Bhatt's Hot Blouse Designs From Tum Kya Mile Song go Viral

28 Jun, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Alia Bhatt rocks a yellow chikankari blouse in Tum Kya Mile song.

Alia Bhatt drops stunning look in a maroon saree in Tum Kya Mile song.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile shows interesting blouse designs.

Tum Kya Mile song: Alia Bhatt looks lovely in a yellow chiffon saree and pink blouse.

Alia Bhatt rocks a velvet blouse and pink chiffon saree in Tum Kya Mile song.

The back of Alia Bhatt's black sequin blouse is too stylish and stunning.

Alia Bhatt romances in a maroon velvet backless blouse and a chiffon saree.

