Alia Bhatt's Hot Blouse Designs From Tum Kya Mile Song go Viral
28 Jun, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Alia Bhatt rocks a yellow chikankari blouse in Tum Kya Mile song.
Alia Bhatt drops stunning look in a maroon saree in Tum Kya Mile song.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile shows interesting blouse designs.
Tum Kya Mile song: Alia Bhatt looks lovely in a yellow chiffon saree and pink blouse.
Alia Bhatt rocks a velvet blouse and pink chiffon saree in Tum Kya Mile song.
The back of Alia Bhatt's black sequin blouse is too stylish and stunning.
Alia Bhatt romances in a maroon velvet backless blouse and a chiffon saree.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Skin Infections You Can Catch at The Gym