Alia Bhatt’s Mesmerising Looks in Turquoise Blue Silk Saree For Ram Mandir
Alia Bhatt stole our hearts in a turquoise blue Mysore silk saree for Ram Mandir's inauguration.
Alia Bhatt's stylist shared intricated details of her handpainted pallu that was done in a 'Pattachitra' style.
Alia Bhatt's custom-made saree featured significant scenes from the Ramayan intricately handpainted on the Pallu.
Alia Bhatt's saree had Shiva Dhanush, King Dasharatha's promise, in the boat with Guha, the golden deer, the kidnapping, the Ram Setu, Lord Hanuman presenting the ring to Ma Sita and the Rama Pattabishek.
The cherry on the cake was Alia Bhatt's dainty red bindi.
You'll be surprised to know that Alia Bhatt's saree took 100 hours to complete.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked ethereal in their traditional garb for Ram Mandir's inauguration.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Most Famous Museums In The World