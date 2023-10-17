Alia Bhatt was conferred with the 69th National Film Award Best Actress For Gangubai Kathiawadi.
For the prestigious day, Alia Bhatt chose to repeat her Sabyasachi wedding saree and netizens were left impressed
Alia Bhatt complemented her wedding saree with neutral makeup, gold earrings, pearl choker neckpiece and a red bindi.
Alia also shared pictures with fellow award winners Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun
Alia was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor for the National Awards ceremony.
Alia's ivory hand-dyed organza saree reminded fans of her sustainable fashion choices.
Alia tied her hair into a bun and added white roses as hair accessory
While sharing this timeline of pictures on Instagram, Alia captioned it, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life"
