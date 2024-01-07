Alia Bhatt stole the limelight in a bright blue cut-out dress at the film Animal's success party
Alia Bhatt was out and about to support hubby Ranbir Kapoor and the duo looked adorable posing together
Alia Bhatt's bright blue Rasario dress had us hooked completely
Alia Bhatt paired glamour with minimalism, setting the tone for a stylish 2024
Alia Bhatt struck some amazing poses for the paparazzi
Alia Bhatt complemented her OOTD with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin
For hairdo, Alia Bhatt kept her hair tied in a low ponytail
After the monumental success of Animal, the whole cast celebrated the big box numbers.
Cute earrings and heels rounded off her bright blue look
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Houseplants That Ooze Positive Energy