Nora Fatehi drives away all the blues in a glittery bodycon gown
Nora Fatehi left fans awestruck as she dazzled in a sparkly ensemble
Nora Fatehi struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Nora Fatehi surely knows how to ace a sensuous look in classy bodycon ensemble
For glam picks, Nora opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter and glowing skin
Nora Fatehi's sparkly ensemble is from the shelves of the brand Itrh
For hairdo, Nora chose messy bun that matched her look perfectly
Nora Fatehi's all-bodycon gowns are our favourite
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Glam Looks of Jennifer Winget That You Cannot Miss