7 Allu Arha's, Allu Arjun's Daughter Adorable Photos
28 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Allu Arha is a child artist who was born on November 21, 2016, in Hyderabad.
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot in 2011, and the couple was blessed with Arha in 2016.
Allu Arha made her acting debut in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Shaakuntalam'.
Allu Arha shares an Instagram account with her brother Ayaan.
Allu Arha gained popularity when a video of her saying "Dosa step" went viral, posted by her father.
Allu Arha has an elder brother named Allu Ayaan.
Allu Arha loves to dance, draw, and sing.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Disha Patani's Instagram Timeline Screams Her Love For Bikinis