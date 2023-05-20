Amy Jackson made jaws drop with her hot look on the red carpet.
Amy Jackson wore a black one-shoulder gown featuring a plunge sweetheart neckline.
Amy Jackson made jaws drop with her striking appearance to accentuate her look.
Amy Jackson's black ensemble featured a super high slit and a floor-sweeping train.
Amy Jackson goes BOLD with a risque high slit at Cannes 2023
Amy Jackson accessorised with a choker necklace, rings and delicate earrings.
For the glamour, Amy Jackson chose subtle eye shadow, glossy rose lips, winged eyeliner, and a dewy base.
Amy Jackson looked phenomenal in a side-parted slicked-back bun.
