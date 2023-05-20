Amy Jackson made jaws drop with her hot look on the red carpet.

20 May, 2023

Tanya Garg

Amy Jackson wore a black one-shoulder gown featuring a plunge sweetheart neckline.

Amy Jackson made jaws drop with her striking appearance to accentuate her look.

Amy Jackson's black ensemble featured a super high slit and a floor-sweeping train.

Amy Jackson goes BOLD with a risque high slit at Cannes 2023

Amy Jackson accessorised with a choker necklace, rings and delicate earrings.

For the glamour, Amy Jackson chose subtle eye shadow, glossy rose lips, winged eyeliner, and a dewy base.

Amy Jackson looked phenomenal in a side-parted slicked-back bun.

