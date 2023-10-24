Ananya Panday Dazzles in Gold Lehenga And Sparkly Bindi
Ananya Panday took away our breath in Tarun Tahiliani's golden lehenga.
Ananya Panday's gold ensemble came with a halter neck blouse.
Ananya Panday paired her sleeveless blouse with an embroidered and mirror-work lehenga skirt.
Ananya Panday accentuated her beautiful look with a sparkly bindi.
Ananya Panday accessorised with a matching choker, kadha and a statement ring.
Ananya Panday's sheer dupatta was nothing short of a dream.
Ananya Panday completed her look with a centre-parted chic bun.
