Ananya Panday Dazzles in Gold Lehenga And Sparkly Bindi

24 Oct, 2023

Tanya Garg

Ananya Panday took away our breath in Tarun Tahiliani's golden lehenga.

Ananya Panday's gold ensemble came with a halter neck blouse.

Ananya Panday paired her sleeveless blouse with an embroidered and mirror-work lehenga skirt.

Ananya Panday accentuated her beautiful look with a sparkly bindi.

Ananya Panday accessorised with a matching choker, kadha and a statement ring.

Ananya Panday's sheer dupatta was nothing short of a dream.

Ananya Panday completed her look with a centre-parted chic bun.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: R.K Laxman Birthday: 5 Iconic Works Of The Famous Indian Cartoonist

 Find Out More