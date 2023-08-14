Ananya Panday is busy promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2.

14 Aug, 2023

Tanya Garg

Ananya Panday looked like a vision to behold in Anita Dogre's saree for Rs 22,900.

Ananya Panday made heads turn in a cream saree with floral patterns.

Ananya Panday exuded royalty in a floral organza saree.

Uff! Ananya Panday looks dreamy in her latest photos in traditional attire.

Ananya Panday paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse that came with a deep neckline.

Ananya Panday tied her hair in a chic ponytail with a classic centre part.

Ananya Panday accessorised her fresh look with a sleek neckpiece, ear cuffs and a statement kadha.

Ananya Panday sparkled her way with a shimmery bindi during Dream Girl 2 promotion.

