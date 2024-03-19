At a recent event, Ananya Panday was seen promoting her upcoming web series, Call Me Bae, along with ace filmmaker, Karan Johar.
For the glamorous night, Ananya Panday was spotted wearing a pink halter-neck top paired with an attached matching cape.
Ananya Panday looked glamorous for the promotions and made several heads with her classy attire
Ananya Panday teamed her pink backless top with a fully sequined black palazzo pants
Ananya Panday struck some stunning poses for the Instagram photoshoot
Ananya Panday sported green heart-shaped earrings and tied her voluminous hair in a ponytail, sealing her on-fleek glamorous look
Beaming highlighter, glossy pink lips, well-arched eyebrows and blushed cheeks framed her face beautifully
Ananya Panday is a beauty to behold in pink ensemble
While sharing her stunning snaps on Instagram, Ananya Panday captioned it, "Hey Bae!"
