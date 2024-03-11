Last Night, Ananya Panday attended Zee Cine Awards and made several heads turn with her red-carpet worthy look

11 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

Ananya Panday looked gorgeous as ever in a stunning bright blue sequined dress

Ananya Panday looked elegant in the off-shoulder sequin attire featuring a thigh-high slit.

For hairdo, Ananya opted for sleek bun that complemented her look

Ananya Panday struck some amazing poses for the Instagram photoshoot

Ananya Panday looked all things ravishing as she flaunted her oh-so-classy look

Smokey eyeshadow, beaming highlighter, pink lip shade, and sharp contour tied her whole look together.

