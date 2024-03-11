Last Night, Ananya Panday attended Zee Cine Awards and made several heads turn with her red-carpet worthy look
Ananya Panday looked gorgeous as ever in a stunning bright blue sequined dress
Ananya Panday looked elegant in the off-shoulder sequin attire featuring a thigh-high slit.
For hairdo, Ananya opted for sleek bun that complemented her look
Ananya Panday struck some amazing poses for the Instagram photoshoot
Ananya Panday looked all things ravishing as she flaunted her oh-so-classy look
Smokey eyeshadow, beaming highlighter, pink lip shade, and sharp contour tied her whole look together.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt Flaunts Her Ethereal Charm in Bottle-Green Saree